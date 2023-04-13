Keybank National Association OH Buys 12,173 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,351,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.39% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $392,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,573,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,790,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

