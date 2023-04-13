Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417,756 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.37% of iShares Gold Trust worth $98,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 409,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,676 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,352,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

