Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.18% of Cummins worth $63,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Cummins by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cummins by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.55. The company had a trading volume of 247,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.22. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

