Keybank National Association OH Has $50.91 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of Dollar General worth $50,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.3 %

DG stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.63. 512,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,808. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.