Keybank National Association OH Has $76.26 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,814 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.17% of Amphenol worth $76,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 545,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,234. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

