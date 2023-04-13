Keybank National Association OH Sells 116,308 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,308 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $130,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,626,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,365,986. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $73.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

