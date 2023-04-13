Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,134 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intuit were worth $42,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $440.91. 286,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,324. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $492.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.47.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

