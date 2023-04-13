KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $97.21 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after buying an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after buying an additional 464,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

