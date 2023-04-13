KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $217.27 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00028706 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018288 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,308.13 or 0.99899428 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,037,808 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,037,807.79637346. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00838743 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.