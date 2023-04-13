Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 30,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 22,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Kineta Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kineta

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kineta stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 2.00% of Kineta as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Kineta Company Profile

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its immuno-oncology focused platform aims at developing fully human antibodies to address the major mechanisms of cancer immune resistance. The company was founded by Shawn P. Iadonato and Charles L.

