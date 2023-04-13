Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.25. 8,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 31,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Kion Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Kion Group

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.96%.

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

