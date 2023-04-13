Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.27

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $36.96 million and approximately $676,136.58 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00135834 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001070 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.