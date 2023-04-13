Kujira (KUJI) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kujira has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $79.79 million and approximately $277,974.52 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.59178239 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $211,979.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

