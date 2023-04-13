Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $108.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $109.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,717,000 after purchasing an additional 146,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,320,000 after acquiring an additional 154,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,865,000 after acquiring an additional 199,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,040 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

