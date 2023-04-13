Lane Generational LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lane Generational LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 5.4% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.97.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $10.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $481.56. 454,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,573. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $525.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 294.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

