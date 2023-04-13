Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $15.44 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $15,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.00. 238,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,961. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.46 and a 200-day moving average of $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

