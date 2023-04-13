Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $23 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,466,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 276,010 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $23,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 450,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,105. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.18%.

DEI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

