Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $32.79 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,989 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty accounts for about 1.3% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Kilroy Realty worth $32,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.06. 181,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,845. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

