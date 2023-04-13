Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,148 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 3.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $83,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.62. 221,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,416. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.30. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.