Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases 133,372 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,372 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty comprises about 2.1% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.81% of Agree Realty worth $50,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Agree Realty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Agree Realty by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 226,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41,652 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 131,472 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ADC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.68. 110,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

