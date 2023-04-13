Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases 358,665 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,665 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for about 4.6% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Invitation Homes worth $111,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $31.93. 714,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,810. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Mizuho lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

