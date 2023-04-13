Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 20,788.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.87.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.33. 87,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,296. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.57. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 80.76%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.