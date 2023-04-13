Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,584 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,212. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $193.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.54 billion, a PE ratio of 906.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day moving average of $158.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

