Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Takes $459,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Raymond James upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Melius started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.86. 797,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

