Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

LEGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.12 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

