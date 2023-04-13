LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $56.38.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,301 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Stories

