Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.44.

Lemonade Stock Performance

NYSE LMND opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $930.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Lemonade has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $32.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lemonade by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lemonade by 91.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

