Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 11.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP boosted its position in Lennar by 83.3% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Lennar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Lennar by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE LEN traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.25. 208,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,692. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.17 and its 200-day moving average is $91.78. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

