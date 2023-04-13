Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) Shares Down 1.7%

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.07 ($0.05). Approximately 54 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.14 ($0.05).

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.13.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.