Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lowered its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,421 shares during the quarter. Li Auto comprises about 2.3% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $26,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Li Auto by 103.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 66.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Li Auto Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.33 and a beta of 0.75. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $41.49.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Li Auto



Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Articles

