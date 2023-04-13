Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric makes up about 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $190,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 267.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 105,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after buying an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 137.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 61,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

LECO traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $158.20. 111,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,118. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

