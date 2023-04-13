Liquity USD 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.48 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003333 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $274.27 million and $8.48 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 270,896,232 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

