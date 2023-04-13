Lisk Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003581 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $153.02 million and $3.53 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000215 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004631 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001057 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001098 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,663,623 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

