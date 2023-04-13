Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $443.90

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $443.90 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 780,801,137 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 780,749,543.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00415218 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $206.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.