Litecoin Price Tops $94.22 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.85 billion and $463.23 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $94.22 or 0.00309412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000808 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000573 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,696,427 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

