LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LIVN. Barclays cut their price target on LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

LIVN traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,989. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.98. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 699.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $50,390,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $34,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 108.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 478,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in LivaNova by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 908,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,469,000 after acquiring an additional 447,934 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

