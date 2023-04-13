Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.39. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 1,947,831 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 197,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.