Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 5.0% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $488.34. The stock had a trading volume of 159,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,177. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

