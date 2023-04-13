LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Price Down 6.9%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Approximately 393,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 361,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

LoopUp Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The stock has a market cap of £5.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of -0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steve Flavell sold 256,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £7,687.32 ($9,519.90). 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LoopUp Group

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

