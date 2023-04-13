Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $8.65

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.97. Magnite shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 222,394 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Magnite by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Magnite by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.