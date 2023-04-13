Maiar DEX Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $23.41 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00029009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,400.50 or 1.00036846 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000793 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $412,032.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

