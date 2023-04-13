Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

