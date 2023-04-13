Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,667 shares during the period. Marathon Oil comprises about 1.8% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 167.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,776,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 113.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,050,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.78. 4,510,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,655,523. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

