MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $337.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.80. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 132.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in MarketAxess by 83.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $462,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.