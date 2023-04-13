Martin Investment Management LLC Buys 616 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.6% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $283.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,414. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.58. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.32. The company has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

