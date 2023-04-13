Martin Investment Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,093,972. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

