Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 9,287 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Martin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,287 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 8.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $28,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,913. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $216.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

