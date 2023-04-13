MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Position Lessened by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for approximately 4.6% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of MasTec worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,281,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,845,000 after purchasing an additional 526,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after acquiring an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MasTec by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after acquiring an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MTZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

NYSE MTZ opened at $90.47 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 215.41 and a beta of 1.37.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

