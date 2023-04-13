Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Boosted by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 5.2% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $367.57. 1,158,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,867. The company has a market cap of $350.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.08 and its 200 day moving average is $345.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

