Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,870 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 23,870 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after acquiring an additional 349,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NOV by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,440,000 after acquiring an additional 298,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NOV by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,446,000 after buying an additional 98,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NOV by 155.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,955,000 after buying an additional 4,665,986 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV Stock Up 0.6 %

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.83. 978,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,218. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

